Utah’s Opioid Case Against Kroger (Smith’s) Will Continue

Last week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes was pleased to announce that Kroger’s attempt to stay the State’s opioid case has been denied.

Utah is currently litigating a case alleging that pharmacies operated by Smith’s Food and Drug, a subsidiary of national grocery giant Kroger, fueled the opioid epidemic. The consequences have caused suffering and grief for many Utah families.

By denying this request, the State can continue to pursue this case and other matters, striving to hold companies accountable for the ongoing ravages of the opioid epidemic and obtain resources to address the harm inflicted on Utah communities.

