Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,998 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jay Riley to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jay Riley to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.

 

Jay Riley

Riley, of Sarasota, is the Senior Director of Special Projects and External Affairs at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus. Active in his community, he is a member of the Nathan Benderson Park Board of Directors, the Payton Wright Foundation Board of Directors, and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee. Riley earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications and public relations from Mansfield University.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jay Riley to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more