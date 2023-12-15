Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jay Riley to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jay Riley to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.

Jay Riley

Riley, of Sarasota, is the Senior Director of Special Projects and External Affairs at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus. Active in his community, he is a member of the Nathan Benderson Park Board of Directors, the Payton Wright Foundation Board of Directors, and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee. Riley earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications and public relations from Mansfield University.

