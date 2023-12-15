Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Opportunity Fund Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Susan Amat and Garrett Johnson to the Florida Opportunity Fund Board of Directors.

 

Susan Amat, PhD

Amat, of Palmetto Bay, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Venture Hive. Active in her community, she previously served as a member of the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees and was the founding Chair of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools STEM Advisory Board. Amat earned her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in business administration and her doctorate in strategic entrepreneurship from the University of Miami.

 

Garrett Johnson

Johnson, of Neptune Beach, is the Co-Founder of Foundation for American Innovation Think Tank, Huda Host, Inc, and Fabius Labs, LLC. He holds extensive experience in the technology field as an operating executive, an investor, and a technology policy professional. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Oxford.

 

