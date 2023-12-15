Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the CMS Call Center Contract

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure released the following statement on CMS’s call center contract:

“Offering best in class customer service is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and that includes service provided to American families through 1-800-MEDICARE and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace call centers. In June 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Request for Information on the call center contract requesting input in major areas, including a labor harmony requirement. In the interest of customer service and continuity of operations, CMS will, under the legally required process, recompete its contract for the Medicare and ACA Marketplace call centers.”