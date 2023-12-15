Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,004 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the CMS Call Center Contract

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure released the following statement on CMS’s call center contract:

“Offering best in class customer service is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and that includes service provided to American families through 1-800-MEDICARE and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace call centers. In June 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Request for Information on the call center contract requesting input in major areas, including a labor harmony requirement. In the interest of customer service and continuity of operations, CMS will, under the legally required process, recompete its contract for the Medicare and ACA Marketplace call centers.”

You just read:

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the CMS Call Center Contract

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more