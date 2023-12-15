Saskatchewan Continues to Lead the Nation's Economic Indicators

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 15, 2023

The Province’s Urban Housing Starts Numbers are Among the Highest in Canada

Today’s new numbers for urban housing starts show strong growth, with Saskatchewan’s numbers up 108.2 per cent in November 2023 compared to November 2022 (unadjusted). This ranks second in the nation.

According to Statistics Canada, wholesale trade has also increased by 22.9 per cent in October 2023 compared to October 2022 (seasonally adjusted). The total value of wholesale trade for October 2023 is $5.6 billion.

"These economic indicators continue to demonstrate Saskatchewan’s economic strength and resilience,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “An investment in housing is an investment in our province’s future. This is how we build a strong Saskatchewan.”

Housing starts indicate the number of new housing builds where construction has begun. These numbers are calculated by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Saskatchewan has been a leading nationally in numerous other crucial economic measures. Most recently, the value of building permits rose 45.6 per cent in October 2023 compared to October 2022 (seasonally adjusted). Saskatchewan ranked second among provinces in this area. The total value of building permits in Saskatchewan was $204 million in October 2023.

