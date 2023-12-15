WEBINAR: Housing Deficit Data Presentation

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) held a virtual presentation on recent data showing county-level housing deficits in Vermont and the number of units needed to restore healthy housing markets around the state.
The Vermont Department of Labor also joined the presentation to review data looking at demographic and labor force participation changes in the state.
