Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.

 

Benjamin Thomas, of Clearwater, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Thomas was a Partner at Segundo Law Group since 2022 and has been with that firm since 2014. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Thomas fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rondolino.

 

