Renowned Denver Trial Lawyer Bruce A. Montoya Selected to American Arbitration Association Panel of Arbitrators

Messner Reeves law firm announces the selection of renowned trial lawyer Bruce A. Montoya to the American Arbitration Association Panel of Arbitrators.

I am excited to bring my experience as a trial lawyer to my colleagues in the legal industry and their clients to help them resolve disputes through the ADR process.” — Bruce A. Montoya

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce that partner and esteemed trial attorney Bruce A. Montoya has been selected by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) to serve on its National Panel of Arbitrators. The AAA is a not-for-profit organization and the world’s largest provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), a process by which an impartial third party helps disputing parties come to a resolution.

Messner Reeves CEO Caleb Meyer commented, “Bruce has been consistently recognized in Colorado and throughout the country as an esteemed trial attorney and litigator. He is a smart addition to the AAA panel of arbitrators, and he provides a sophisticated and informed perspective for litigants addressing complex civil and commercial disputes. Messner Reeves could not be more proud of Bruce and the addition of yet another accomplishment to his remarkable career.”

Montoya’s selection is a significant recognition of a distinguished career spanning more than four decades. He’s a seasoned litigator with experience handling high-profile cases, class-action lawsuits and other sensitive matters. His commitment to client success has defined his efforts in and out of the courtroom and will continue to be a hallmark of his services as he takes on this new role. About his work as an AAA arbitrator, Montoya stated, “I am excited to bring my experience as a trial lawyer to my colleagues in the legal industry and their clients to help them resolve disputes through the ADR process."

Montoya Brings Exceptional Expertise and Diversity to the AAA

The American Arbitration Association maintains strict professional standards for professionals admitted to serve on its panels. AAA requires that panel members hold deep subject-matter knowledge in focused topics of their discipline and adhere to stringent standards of ethics and experience. Panel members include experienced lawyers, business owners and former federal and state judges.

As a Hispanic attorney, Montoya’s selection to the AAA delivers needed diversity to the ADR field. Studies have shown that the alternative dispute resolution field lacks diversity, to the extent that only a handful of ADR professionals come from an ethnic minority background.

About Bruce A. Montoya

Bruce Montoya is a trial attorney with 40 years of experience. Throughout his career, Montoya has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being recognized as a Super Lawyer for 17 years in a row, as well as being named one of Denver’s Top Lawyers (2015-23) and one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers (2014-23).

His work includes serving on the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) (served as President of the Colorado Chapter in 2017), participating as a member of the International Society of Defense Counsel, and serving as faculty for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA) for over ten years. In 2022, Bruce was inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL). Bruce takes this as a high honor, as IATL limits its membership to only 500 fellows from the U.S. and worldwide at any one time.

Montoya manages the firm’s Litigation Practice Group and focuses on high-exposure, personal injury, commercial and class-action cases. He joined Messner Reeves LLP in 2005 and has been a driving force in the growth and success of the firm’s litigation practice.

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves is a full-service business law firm that acts as general counsel to a wide range of clients, from individuals to Fortune 500 companies. Core values drive the firm’s business. Lawyers at the firm offer exceptional legal counsel, integrity, accountability and an entrepreneurial spirit that makes them indispensable to their clients.