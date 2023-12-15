Federal Reserve Board announces the appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.

New Members

Ralph Blanchard

American Academy of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, and International Actuarial Association

Member

Alessandro Papa

Pacific Life

Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Kenneth Selzer

Federal Crop Insurance Corporation

Board member

Dean Stamp

Manulife Financial

Head of Capital Strategy and Initiatives

Re-appointed Members

Shweta Jhanji

Ameriprise Financial

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Aaron Sarfatti

Equitable Holdings Inc.

Chief Risk Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Sarah Williams

Guardian Life Insurance Company

Chief Risk Officer

