December 15, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces the appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the appointment of seven members, including four new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.
The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.
IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.
New Members
Ralph Blanchard
American Academy of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, and International Actuarial Association
Member
Alessandro Papa
Pacific Life
Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
Kenneth Selzer
Federal Crop Insurance Corporation
Board member
Dean Stamp
Manulife Financial
Head of Capital Strategy and Initiatives
Re-appointed Members
Shweta Jhanji
Ameriprise Financial
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Aaron Sarfatti
Equitable Holdings Inc.
Chief Risk Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Sarah Williams
Guardian Life Insurance Company
Chief Risk Officer
