MPD Officers Awarded After Apprehending Shooting Suspect

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for their quick apprehension of a shooting suspect.

On October 31, 2023, two Fifth District officers stopped an armed gunman who had just shot and wounded two people at the intersection 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. Officer Ryan Brooksbank and Officer Justin Wood were responding to assist patrol on the scene of the double shooting when they spotted the suspect. The suspect pulled out a firearm and the officers were able to take the suspect into custody with minimal force.

“Thanks to our officers’ quick action, a violent suspect was taken off of our streets,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “They were in the right place at the right time to respond and help protect our community by holding an individual accountable for violence in our community.”

On Monday, December 4, 2023, Officer Brooksbank and Officer Wood were awarded the Achievement Medal for their dedication to duty.

CCN: 23179421

