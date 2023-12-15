FEMA Awards Over $1.1 Million to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for COVID Response Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.1 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for the cost of steps taken to protect patients, staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,118,066 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School in Boston for the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials between March and August 2020.

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital purchased N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, coveralls, face shields, plexiglass and ventilators, as well as contracting for physician services for training, administrative duties, and non-billable patient care.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.6 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.