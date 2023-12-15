6 Months After June Storms, $6 Million and Counting in Support

MADISON, Miss. Six months after the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes in Mississippi, federal support is assisting homeowners, renters, businesses and local governments with recovery. More than $6 million in federal support has been approved by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for homeowners, renters and businesses. In addition, FEMA is working in the affected communities to provide Public Assistance grants to local governments.

Assistance for Individuals and Households

As of Dec. 11, more than $3 million in FEMA grants have been approved for renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties.

More than $2.5 million in Housing Assistance that helps pay for uninsured home repairs, home replacement and rental assistance for short-term lodging.

More than $433,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for uninsured personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs.

FEMA’s Call Out/Enhanced Applicant Services team identified and contacted survivors who were challenged by the application and appeals process. Team members completed more than 900 interviews with applicants, resulting in grants that they might not have gotten otherwise.

Disaster Loans from the SBA

As of Dec. 10, the SBA has approved more than $3.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses. These flexible loans can help supplement insurance settlements and FEMA grants.

More than $3.4 million in home loans.

More than $367,000 in business loans.

Public Assistance

As of Dec. 11, more than $690,000 has been approved for six projects, with more than $1.7 million for nine projects pending approval.

29 counties and one tribal nation were approved for Public Assistance: