FEMA Working Through the Holiday Season for Hurricane Idalia Survivors

Home for the holidays has a much greater meaning for those affected by Hurricane Idalia. For this reason, FEMA will continue to work through the holiday season to support eligible survivors in their process to identify potential short-term, long-term, and permanent housing solutions.

Because each survivor’s situation is unique, FEMA evaluates each application individually and helps eligible survivors identify the best available housing solution to meet their individual needs.

FEMA continues to make progress. The direct housing team continues to rollout manufactured housing units and travel trailers. Many units have been “licensed in,” which means families have been given the keys and taken possession of their long-term temporary home, and survivors will continue to be licensed-in throughout the holidays.

Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance. Applicants can update contact information, report additional home damage or a delay in insurance claims in the following ways:

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, the telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. An updated holiday schedule for the help line will be announced when it is available.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or;

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.