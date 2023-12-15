YHSGR NorCal Team Celebrates a Successful 2023 Annual Mixer at Fleming's Steakhouse in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leader in the real estate industry, is proud to announce the resounding success of its NorCal Team 2023 Annual Mixer. The event was held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the prestigious Fleming's Steakhouse in Santa Clara, attracting top real estate professionals from across the region.

The evening was a celebration of the achievements and hard work of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty NorCal team throughout the year. It provided a perfect platform for industry leaders, real estate agents, and clients to network, share insights, and discuss the latest trends in the real estate market.

"The Annual Mixer is a testament to our commitment to building a strong community within the real estate industry," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "It's an opportunity not only to celebrate our accomplishments but also to foster relationships and share knowledge that is vital for our continued success."

Guests enjoyed a fine dining experience, complete with Fleming's signature dishes and an exquisite selection of wines. The event also featured insightful talks from industry experts, providing valuable takeaways on market trends, innovative strategies, and future outlooks.

One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition of outstanding performers within the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team. These awards celebrated the dedication and achievements of the team members who have gone above and beyond in their service to clients.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's mixer and the positive energy it has brought to our team," added Lori Hintz, managing broker at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "This event not only reflects our culture of excellence but also our commitment to providing second-mile service to our clients."

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to set the standard in the real estate industry with its innovative systems, dedicated service, and charitable giving. The NorCal Team 2023 Annual Mixer was a true embodiment of these values, and the company looks forward to hosting more such events in the future.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their services, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in real estate brokerage, offering knowledgeable agents with performance guarantees for buying and selling homes. Their mission is to positively impact the lives of people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Unforgettable Moments: YHSGR NorCal Team 2023 Christmas Party & Annual Mixer: Success, Trends, & Fun

YHSGR NorCal Team Celebrates a Successful 2023 Annual Mixer at Fleming's Steakhouse in Santa Clara

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

