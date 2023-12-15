Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Texas Board Of Architectural Examiners

TEXAS, December 15 - December 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eva Read-Warden and reappointed Rosa Salazar and Joyce Smith to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners for terms to expire on January 31, 2029. Additionally, the Governor appointed Michael A. Ebbeler, Jr. and Justin Hiles to the board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Board is a multi-profession regulatory agency that oversees the examination, registration, and professional regulation of architects, interior designers, and landscape architects.



Eva Read-Warden of Bryan is a principal architect for Arkitex Studio Inc. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Texas Society of Architects, and the City of Bryan Historic Landmark Commission. She is the former president of the American Institute of Architects Brazos Valley Chapter, the Texas Society of Architects, and a former board member of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society. Read-Warden received a Bachelor of Architecture from Mississippi State University.



Rosa Salazar of Lubbock is the director of interior design with Condray Design Group Inc. and currently serves as vice chair for the board. She served in leadership positions for the Texas Association for Interior Design, the TX/OK Chapter of the International Interior Design Association, the Texas Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, and the City of Lubbock Permits and Licensing Appeals Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Westex Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee and the Interorganizational Council on Regulation Practice Overlap Task Force, and previously served on the Interior Design Experience Program International Task Force for the Council for Interior Design Qualification. She also serves with various interior design programs and as a troop leader for the TX/OK Plains Girl Scouts. Salazar received a Bachelor of Interior Design from Texas Tech University.



Joyce Smith of Burnet is a retired partner of the accounting firm Atchley & Associates, LLP. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and is a distinguished fellow and serves on the leadership council of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves as secretary of the board of Amplify Credit Union and as the chairman and trustee of the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Accounting from North Carolina State University.



Michael A. Ebbeler, Jr. of Houston is the president of MAEJr Resources, and an officer at Echelon Natural Resources, LLC. He served as a member on the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for six years, including three full terms as the chair. Additionally, he served on the steering committee for the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation for fourteen years. Ebbeler received undergraduate degrees in government and economics from The University of Texas at Austin and St. Edwards University.



Justin Hiles of Dallas is the COO of VLK Architects. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Association for Learning Environments, and the National Council of Architecture Registration Boards. He previously served as president and treasurer for the Fort Worth Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Additionally, he served as a board member for the Fort Worth Better Buildings Challenge, a designer for Unbound Fort Worth, and as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Hiles received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and a Master of Architecture from The University of Texas at Arlington.

