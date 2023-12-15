North Market Building Study Report

The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the North Market Building as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

Designed by Alexander Parris in consultation with Asher Benjamin, North Market is the northernmost range of stores in a complex of three detached granite blocks, with Faneuil Hall Market (currently known as Quincy Market) at the center and South Market to the south. One of the most impressive and large-scaled market complexes built in the United States during the first half of the 19th century, the blocks are also significant as early examples of the Greek Revival style and monumental granite construction in Boston, encompassing Boston’s first substantial civic improvement project following its incorporation as a city in 1822.

North Market has been in continuous commercial use since its completion in 1825. The multi-building block was originally used for wholesale and retail activity, warehouse storage, and small offices. North Market retains integrity of location, setting, design, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association.

Recognition of North Market’s historic and architectural significance, and its importance to the three-block complex as a whole, accelerated during the urban renewal era of the 1960s and early 1970. During that period, local, regional, and national organizations mobilized to ensure preservation of the complex. The subsequent restoration and adaptive reuse project was completed in the 1970s to national acclaim.

This study report contains Standards and Criteria which have been prepared to guide future physical changes to the property in order to protect its integrity and character.

