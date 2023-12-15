Alexei Overchuk arrives on a working visit to the Republic of Armenia

RUSSIA, December 15 - During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Alexei Overchuk arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Armenia. During a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk is leading a Russian delegation at the 22nd meeting of the Russian-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which will be held in Yerevan today.

The sides will review the results of Russia-Armenia trade and economic cooperation in the main spheres of the commission’s activities.

During the visit, Alexei Overchuk met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss topical issues related to Russian-Armenian relations within the scope of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as the development of cooperation within the EAEU framework and the transition of the EAEU chairmanship from Russia to Armenia in 2024.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that the Armenian Government had presented the Crossroads of Peace project and was ready to unblock the regional transport infrastructure based on the principles of sovereignty, law, equality and reciprocity.

In 2024, the Republic of Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the EAEU bodies. “We hope that in the year of Armenia’s EAEU chairmanship we will be able to continue our joint creative endeavours in bilateral and multilateral formats within the framework of the EAEU and the CIS, promoting the sustainable development of our shared Eurasian region,” Alexei Overchuk noted.