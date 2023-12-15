26th Judicial District Announces Operational Changes Impacting Criminal Matters in Superior and District Court

The launch of the eCourts Odyssey Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) in Mecklenburg County has resulted in changes to many of our business processes involving criminal matters in Superior and District Court. Additionally, new technology through the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court’s Courtroom Audio Visual Experience (CRAVE) Project has been installed in seven courtrooms at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, thus enhancing the capability to securely hold remote hybrid court proceedings through the use of Cisco Webex technology. Those courtrooms are 1150, 4330, 5310, 8330, 8350, 8370, and 8390. For these reasons, the following operational changes will be implemented, effective January 2, 2024:

DISTRICT COURT

COURTROOM 1150

First appearance matters will continue to be heard in Courtroom 5170 during the morning session beginning at 9:00 AM through December 29, 2023. Beginning on January 2, 2024, first appearance matters will be held in Courtroom 1150 at 9:00 AM on Monday through Friday. No other matters will be held in Courtroom 1150.

TRIAL COURTROOM 4330

Felony probable cause hearings will continue to be heard in Courtroom 1150 during the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 PM through December 29, 2023. Beginning on January 2, 2024, felony probable cause hearings will be held in Courtroom 4330 during the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 PM on Monday through Friday. A district court judge will be made available to hear any motions or dispositions.

Divorces, Environmental Court, Citizen-Initiated Complaints, and Bond Forfeitures will continue to be held as scheduled during the morning session in Courtroom 4330.

Recovery Court sessions (Wellness Court and District Recovery Court) scheduled during the morning session in Courtroom 4330 will continue to be held as scheduled. Recovery Court sessions (DWI Recovery Court and FIRST Recovery Court) scheduled during the afternoon session in Courtroom 4330 will be held in Courtroom 5130, beginning January 2, 2024.

TRIAL COURTROOMS 4130, 4150, 4170, AND 4310

No changes to operations.

SUPERIOR COURT

In order to accommodate transitioning certain District Court Recovery Court sessions (DWI and FIRST) to a fifth-floor courtroom, courtroom assignments on the fifth floor will change, effective January 2, 2024, as follows:

TRIAL COURTROOMS 5110, 5150, 5170, AND 5370

Criminal Superior Court Trials will continue to be held as scheduled in Courtrooms 5110, 5150 (alternating weeks with probation violation matters held in Courtroom 5350), and 5370.

Beginning on January 2, 2024, Criminal Superior Court Trials that were previously scheduled in 5130 will be held in Courtroom 5170.

Calendar Call for Criminal Superior Court Trials will continue to be held in Courtroom 5110 on Mondays at 9:30 AM.

TRIAL COURTROOM 5130

Beginning on January 2, 2024, Superior Recovery Court sessions, DWI Recovery Court sessions, and FIRST Recovery Court sessions will be held in Courtroom 5130.

ADMINISTRATIVE COURTROOM 5310

No changes to operations.

PROBATION COURTROOM 5350