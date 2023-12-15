Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,016 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Skyclarys, Omaveloxolone, Status: Opinion

Overview

On 14 December 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Skyclarys1, intended for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia. The Applicant for this medicinal product is Reata Ireland Limited.

Skyclarys will be available as a 50 mg hard capsule. The active substance of Skyclarys is omaveloxolone (ATC code: not yet assigned). Omaveloxolone activates the Nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 (Nrf2) pathway which is involved in the cellular response to oxidative stress. The precise mechanism by which omaveloxolone exerts its therapeutic effect in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia is unknown, but as Nrf2 activity is reduced in patients with Friedreich's ataxia, Nrf2 activators may be involved.

The benefit of Skyclarys is an improvement in the mFARS (modified FA rating scale) score measuring disease progression, as compared with a placebo control in a randomised clinical trial. The most common side effects are increased ALT and AST, decreased weight and appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, fatigue, oropharyngeal and back pain, muscle spasms, and influenza.

The full indication is:

Skyclarys is indicated for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1This product was designated as an orphan medicine during its development. EMA will now review the information available to date to determine if the orphan designation can be maintained

CHMP summary of positive opinion for Skyclarys

First published: Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/535984/2023

English (EN) (103.4 KB - PDF)View

Product details

Name of medicine

Skyclarys

Active substance

Omaveloxolone

International proprietary name (INN) or common name

Omaveloxolone

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

Friedreich Ataxia

EMA product number

EMEA/H/C/006084

This medicine was designated an orphan medicine. This means that it was developed for use against a rare, life-threatening or chronically debilitating condition or, for economic reasons, it would be unlikely to have been developed without incentives. For more information, see Orphan designation.

Marketing authorisation applicant

Reata Ireland Limited

This page was last updated on

Share this page

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Skyclarys, Omaveloxolone, Status: Opinion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more