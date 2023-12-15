Opinion on medicine for use outside EU: Fexinidazole Winthrop, fexinidazole, Trypanosomiasis, African, 15/11/2018 Positive opinion

Submit Release
Overview

Fexinidazole Winthrop is a medicine for treating sleeping sickness (African trypanosomiasis) caused by a parasite known as Trypanosoma brucei gambiense. It is intended for use outside the EU.

Sleeping sickness occurs in some parts of Africa and is spread through the bite of infected tsetse flies. In the first few days after being bitten, patients may have symptoms such as fever, headache and rash. Later, they may experience a more severe form of the disease, which affects the nervous system, causing symptoms such as sleep disturbances and changes in behaviour. Without treatment, the disease is usually fatal.

Fexinidazole Winthrop is for patients who are 6 years or older and weigh more than 20 kilograms. It contains the active substance fexinidazole.

Fexinidazole Winthrop : Medicine overview

First published: Reference Number: EMA/835292/2018

English (EN) (78.71 KB - PDF)View

Opinion details

Product details

Name of medicine

Fexinidazole Winthrop

EMA opinion number

H-W-2320

Opinion status

Positive opinion

Active substance

fexinidazole

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

fexinidazole

Therapeutic area (MeSH)

Trypanosomiasis, African

Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code

P01CA03

Publication details

Opinion holder

Sanofi Winthrop Industrie

82 avenue Raspail
94250 Gentilly
France

Date of opinion

Product information

Fexinidazole Winthrop : Product information

First published: Last updated:

English (EN) (335.54 KB - PDF)View

Latest procedure affecting product information: T/0014

22/12/2022

Product information documents contain:

  • Annex I - Summary of product characteristics
  • Annex IIA - Manufacturer responsible for batch release
  • Annex IIB - Recommendations to the opinion holder - conditions of use
  • Annex IIIA - Labelling
  • Annex IIIB - Package leaflet

Fexinidazole Winthrop : All presentations

First published:

English (EN) (16.68 KB - PDF)View

Pharmacotherapeutic group

  • Antiparasitic products, insecticides and repellents
  • Antiprotozoals
  • Agents against leishmaniasis and trypanosomiasis
  • Nitroimidazole derivatives

Therapeutic indication

Fexinidazole Winthrop is indicated for the treatment of both first-stage (haemo-lymphatic) and second-stage (meningo-encephalitic) of human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) due to Trypanosoma brucei gambiense in adults and children ? 6 years old and weighing ? 20 kg. Fexinidazole should be used in line with official recommendations.

Assessment history

Fexinidazole Winthrop : Assessment report

AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/CHMP/843546/2018

English (EN) (7.27 MB - PDF)View

CHMP summary of opinion for Fexinidazole Winthrop

AdoptedFirst published:

English (EN) (73.53 KB - PDF)View

You just read:

Opinion on medicine for use outside EU: Fexinidazole Winthrop, fexinidazole, Trypanosomiasis, African, 15/11/2018 Positive opinion

