Opinion on medicine for use outside EU: Fexinidazole Winthrop, fexinidazole, Trypanosomiasis, African, 15/11/2018 Positive opinion

Overview

Fexinidazole Winthrop is a medicine for treating sleeping sickness (African trypanosomiasis) caused by a parasite known as Trypanosoma brucei gambiense. It is intended for use outside the EU.

Sleeping sickness occurs in some parts of Africa and is spread through the bite of infected tsetse flies. In the first few days after being bitten, patients may have symptoms such as fever, headache and rash. Later, they may experience a more severe form of the disease, which affects the nervous system, causing symptoms such as sleep disturbances and changes in behaviour. Without treatment, the disease is usually fatal.

Fexinidazole Winthrop is for patients who are 6 years or older and weigh more than 20 kilograms. It contains the active substance fexinidazole.