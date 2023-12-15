ACT EU PA08 multi-stakeholder methodology workshop, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 23 November 2023, 09:00 (CET) to 23 November 2023, 17:00 (CET)
Stakeholders are invited to express their interest for participation to the workshop via the EU survey until 17 September 2023 (CEST midnight).
Due to capacity constraints, there is a limit of two nominated participants per organisation or company. The final selection of onsite participants will be based on their declared experience, with the aim of creating a diverse audience with sufficient expertise to facilitate discussion. Other registered participants will receive a Webex link to follow the workshop online.
During the registration, stakeholders can provide their prioritisation of a list of proposed topics for the break-out sessions and propose new methodology topics for discussion.