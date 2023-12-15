RTC inmate deaths

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-75)

December 15, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Thomas Nesbitt #36998, age 77, died December 13, 2023, at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). Michael Pendell #80445, age 69, died December 14, 2023, at RTC.

Nesbitt’s sentence began on April 17, 1986. He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Douglas County.

Pendell’s sentence began on June 25, 2014. He was serving 25 to 50 years for first degree sexual assault of a child out of Gage County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, both Nesbitt and Pendell were being treated for medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

