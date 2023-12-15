Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,605 in the last 365 days.

RTC inmate deaths

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-75)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


December 15, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Thomas Nesbitt #36998, age 77, died December 13, 2023, at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). Michael Pendell #80445, age 69, died December 14, 2023, at RTC.

Nesbitt’s sentence began on April 17, 1986. He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Douglas County.

Pendell’s sentence began on June 25, 2014. He was serving 25 to 50 years for first degree sexual assault of a child out of Gage County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, both Nesbitt and Pendell were being treated for medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

You just read:

RTC inmate deaths

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more