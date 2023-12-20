Submit Release
The IRA Cafe Looks at Some End of the Year Considerations

American IRA takes a deep dive into tips to know to wrap up the end of the year for investment portfolios.

ASHEVILLE, NC, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the year ends, investors should take a look at their 401(k) or Roth and Traditional IRAs and see if there’s anything that needs adjusting, and that includes contribution amounts.

Just like investors should give their retirement portfolio a once-over, they should do the same with any taxable accounts so that investment portfolios stay aligned with retirement goals and desired asset allocation.

So, in the next installment of the IRA Café, we will be discussing some year-end hot topics like QCDs (Qualified Charitable Distributions), RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions), and FMVs (Fair Market Valuation) and other acronyms from A to Z - to prepare you for the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024.

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12:00pm EST

Where: Register on Zoom via this link: https://americanira.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KfzqJ84CQhqNsQNjreg_7w

Cost: Free

Throughout the 30-minute discussion, diverse topics will be covered to give the viewer a better understanding of what concerns they should address for the end of the year. This free online seminar aims to educate people on the various challenges associated with many end of the year considerations.

For more information, visit www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 1-866-7500-IRA (472).

