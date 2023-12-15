AV-Comparatives Announces Its Annual IT Security Survey with Exciting Prize Draw Opportunities

AV-Comparatives Survey

AV-Comparatives Survey

Participants will be entered into a prize draw, presenting a chance to win a 1-year license for a variety of top-rated consumer products.

AV-Comparatives encourages the sharing of the survey link with friends and family to enrich the data with a wider range of responses, leading to more results.”
— Andreas Clementi, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and understanding the latest security trends and challenges is crucial. To this end, AV-Comparatives has launched its Annual IT Security Survey, aiming to gather essential insights from a broad spectrum of users who navigate the complexities of digital security daily.

The survey seeks to capture the opinions and experiences of individuals in the realm of cybersecurity, contributing to a deeper understanding of user needs. The insights gained will be instrumental in shaping the future of digital security solutions.

Klick here to take the survey: https://de.surveymonkey.com/r/TP2MVQY

In recognition of the value of participants' time and insights, AV-Comparatives offers an exclusive opportunity to all survey respondents. Participants will be entered into a prize draw, presenting a chance to win a 1-year license for a variety of top-rated consumer products, including advanced antivirus software, secure VPNs, and robust password managers. The probability of winning is high, offering an enticing incentive to contribute to this important research.

AV-Comparatives encourages the sharing of the survey link with friends and family to enrich the data with a wider range of responses, leading to more comprehensive results.

The findings from this survey will be made public in the first quarter of 2024 on the AV-Comparatives website.
These results are expected to reflect current trends and concerns in IT security, thereby guiding both consumers and companies in making more informed decisions about their digital safety strategies.

AV-Comparatives extends its gratitude in advance to all participants for their valuable contributions. The feedback provided is vital in guiding the ongoing efforts to enhance IT security.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Announces Its Annual IT Security Survey with Exciting Prize Draw Opportunities

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Announces Its Annual IT Security Survey with Exciting Prize Draw Opportunities
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Langzeit-Testbericht für 16 Enterprise Endpoint Security Lösungen für Unternehmen
AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Leading Enterpise Endpoint Security Solutions
View All Stories From This Author