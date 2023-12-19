Author Laura Lee Wright Advocates for Sober Living Amidst Rising Interest in Dry January

Laura Lee Wright, Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze, Now What?

Author Laura Lee Wright

It's a conversation from one successfully sober person to others who aspire to lead a sober life." — Laura Lee Wright

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world gears up for Dry January, a burgeoning movement encouraging an alcohol-free month after the festive season, Laura Lee Wright stands as a beacon of guidance and support for those embracing sobriety. With a growing interest in resolutions and a national survey highlighting the prevalence of alcohol use disorder, Wright, a woman in recovery, champions the cause of sober living through her book, "Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze, Now What?"

Recent statistics from a 2022 national survey on drug use and addiction revealed that an estimated 17.4 million individuals aged 12 and above are grappling with alcohol use disorder. January, a time synonymous with resolutions and self-improvement goals, also witnesses a surge in activities within recovery groups, addiction centers, and rehabilitation facilities.

Beyond Sober, authored by Laura Lee Wright, is tailored for individuals in their early sobriety journey or those curious about leading an alcohol-free life. Drawing from her personal experiences and over 25,000 hours of interactions with successful sober individuals, Wright offers practical, understandable, and actionable insights to guide individuals transitioning from alcohol dependence to a sober lifestyle.

A generational alcoholic and a person in recovery, Wright's advocacy stems from a tumultuous upbringing characterized by two alcoholic parents. Her firsthand understanding of the challenges and triumphs in navigating sobriety positions her as an outspoken advocate for recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder.

"I wrote Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze, Now What? to offer straightforward guidance without the jargon often found in medical literature. It's a conversation from one successfully sober person to others who aspire to lead a sober life," says Laura Lee Wright.

With Dry January and New Year's Resolutions drawing attention from various news outlets, Laura Lee Wright emerges as an ideal candidate for interviews and discussions regarding quitting alcohol or fostering sober curiosity. Her insights, gleaned from personal experience and extensive interactions, offer a compelling narrative for anyone seeking guidance on their sobriety journey.

About Laura Lee Wright:

Laura Lee Wright is an author, advocate, and speaker specializing in recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder. Her book, Beyond Sober: You Put Down the Booze, Now What?, offers practical guidance and support to individuals pursuing a sober lifestyle. With a mission to destigmatize sobriety and encourage conversations around alcohol dependence, Wright stands as an influential voice in the realm of recovery.

For more information about Laura Lee Wright and her book, visit https://lauraleewright.com.

