Valley Forge Tourism Announces 18th Annual In-Person and Virtual Valley Forge Revolutionary Run

Image from the 2023 Valley Forge Tourism Revolutionary Run Participants of the 2023 Revolutionary Run with Monty, the Valley Forge Tourism Mascot.

The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate.

The mantra of determination and perseverance, both with the continental army, and the runners and walkers that take on this challenge, never ceases to amaze me with its parallel.” — Race Director Kirsten Tallman