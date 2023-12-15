Concierge Auctions’ December Exceptional Global Properties Sale at Sotheby's New York Achieves $400M in Aggregate Bids

Global Real Estate Auction Streamed Live from Sotheby’s New York Saleroom; Property Consignments Open for Early 2024 Sales at Sotheby’s New York and London

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, is thrilled to announce the success of yesterday evening’s December Exceptional Global Properties Sale, its most highly anticipated sale of the year, featuring a curated selection of marquee real estate spanning North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

From the esteemed Sotheby's New York saleroom, the auction streamed live on conciergeauctions.com and sothebys.com. Notably, the sale realized 88% of lots sold and $400 million in aggregate bids placed.

1333 Montrose Place in Pleasanton, California sold for $7.084 million, leading the evening of sales, which also saw competition for properties in California, Hawaii, Florida, Texas, Oregon, and St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

With an audience of more than 100 in attendance, 49 property connoisseurs competed enthusiastically in the room, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online. The event was conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

Each exemplifying unique allure and desirability, the properties hand selected for the sale were showcased alongside Sotheby’s Luxury Week exhibition in New York, encompassing Jewelry, Watches, Designer Handbags, Sneakers and Sports Memorabilia Wine & Spirits, and Cars.

Facts & Figures from the Auction

• 88% sell through rate across 8 auctions

• $400 million and 111 in aggregate bids placed

• 85% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

• Global participation of 49 property connoisseurs from the United States, Canada, Germany, and China

Quotes

“Excitement, anticipation, and attendance for our live sales at Sotheby’s continue to rise for both buyers looking for the best properties in the world and sellers seeking unparalleled reach and a closing within 60 days’ time." — Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions

“Yesterday evening’s auction is proof of our auction platform, unmatched global database, and the power of the Sotheby’s heritage and brand.” — Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions

Further auction highlights

• 1333 Montrose Place in Pleasanton, California: Sold for $7.084 million; Starting Bid Average $3.86 million; 6 Bidders

• 436 Staley Road in Eagle Point, Oregon: Sold for $6.44 million; Starting Bid Average $3.562 million; 6 Bidders

• 4933 Aliomanu Road in Anahola, Kauai, Hawaii: Sold for $5.6 million; Starting Bid Average $4.883 million; 7 Bidders

• 101 20th St #TH C in Miami Beach, Florida: Sold for $3.024 million; Starting Bid Average $1.333 million; 18 Bidders

• 2834 Avenue C NW in Bradenton, Florida: Sold for $3.36 million; Starting Bid Average $4.883 million; 8 Bidders

• 304 Tower Drive in San Antonio, Texas: Sold for $3.472; Starting Bid Average $1.31 million; 13 Bidders

• Villa Almaviva in Palm Island, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines: Sold for $1.68 million; Starting Bid Average $1.31 million; 7 Bidders

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for live sales during Sotheby’s Luxury Edit in New York in March and London in May, 2024.

