Governor Mills Announces Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign Exceeds 2023 Veterans Hiring Goal

Governor also congratulates four Maine employers for earning national recognition for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration's 2023 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign resulted in the hiring of 237 veterans and military family members by Maine employers, which is more than double the campaign's goal of 100 hires in 100 days.

The 2023 campaign resulted in placements in good-paying jobs located in all sixteen counties, including 55 women veterans. Approximately 60 percent of those hired took positions with Pratt & Whitney, Northern Light Health, Bonney Staffing, MaineHealth, Bath Iron Works, and the State of Maine. Veterans were hired at an average hourly wage of $29.55, the second highest average wage since the program was created in 2015.

The annual 100-day campaign is a partnership between the Maine Department of Labor and its CareerCenters, Destination Occupation, and Maine Bureau of Veterans Services. The campaign has connected more than 1,700 employers with over 1,900 veteran-hires since its inception in 2015.

"As a direct result of this year's Hire-A-Vet Campaign, 237 veterans and military family members have secured good-paying jobs with Maine employers that will benefit greatly from their experience, dependability, and dedication," said Governor Janet Mills. "Veterans offer tremendous skills gained from diverse experiences and unique training that greatly benefit our workforce. I extend my deep gratitude to all employers who participated and hired veterans and pledge that my Administration will continue to do all we can to help our veterans secure good paying, rewarding careers here in Maine." "Through this year's collaboration, we not only exceeded our annual goal by more than double but saw the highest employer and resource provider participation the campaign has ever had. Thank you to everyone who made the 2023 campaign so successful," Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said. "While we are already looking forward to next year's campaign, employers and job seekers do not need to wait - our CareerCenters provide services for veterans, their families, and employers all year round."

Governor Mills today also congratulated four Maine employers for earning national recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans in the workforce.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that it has awarded the HIRE Vets Medallion to Career Systems Development Corporation-Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor, the City of Westbrook, Concorde Jet Center in Brunswick, and Deer Brook Consulting in North Yarmouth. The prestigious award is bestowed annually to employers who exemplify a commitment to employing military veterans.

"Maine has a long and proud tradition of military service that directly translates into invaluable leadership and in-demand skills that we are fortunate to have in our workforce," Governor Janet Mills continued. "On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank these companies for recognizing the value that veterans bring to our state and for their commitment to hiring and supporting our nation's heroes." "For the 4th consecutive year, Career Systems Development Corporation/Penobscot Job Corps Center is pleased to receive the Gold Medallion Award, in recognition of our continued commitment of providing veterans with career opportunities. We greatly value our Veterans and will continue to make every effort to provide them employment opportunities," said Molly Ginn, Penobscot Jobs Corps Center Director. "Concorde Jet Center appreciates the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country, and we want to support them on their journey in their future civilian careers. We find that the veterans we hire are punctual, disciplined, dedicated, and have a good work ethic. The skills they learned from serving in our military make veterans a good fit for our aviation business," said Linda Perry, Human Resource and Office Manager at Concorde Jet Center."We are proud and privileged to have received the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for small business in Maine. Since receiving this award, we have recently hired four more veterans with Concorde Jet Center and are hopeful that we can continue to hire more." "It's hard to express how very proud and honored we are to receive such an important recognition in support of our military veterans," said Ande Smith, President of Deer Brook Consulting. "As a service-disabled veteran owned small business, no one understands better what veterans have given to ensure our way of life is protected. But we at Deer Brook believe that veterans' best days are ahead of them as they contribute their accumulated skills, learning and wisdom to our customers and communities, which makes us so proud to have these great men and women a part of our team."

The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The program was created by the federal Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017.

Recipients were honored as part of a virtual award ceremony on November 8, 2023 to congratulate recipients. More information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and a map of award winners nationwide can be found at https://www.hirevets.gov/

More information about the 2023 Hire-A-Vet Campaign, including preliminary outcomes, can be found at https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform, including by prioritizing efforts to address veterans' employment and housing challenges. She also reestablished Maine's Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and created the Governor's Challenge to coordinate behavioral health services and prevent veteran suicide. In partnership with the Legislature, the Governor has provided property tax relief to Maine veterans and worked to keep the Maine Veterans' Homes in Caribou and Machias open for veterans and their spouses.

Employers looking to hire veterans, and veterans looking for the next step in their career, should reach out to their local Maine Department of Labor CareerCenter. Veterans representatives are available to connect businesses and individuals with resources, training, and employment opportunities.