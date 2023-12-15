Playwire Expands Partnership With LiveRamp to Bring Publishers Google PAIR

This step forward unlocks additional cookieless inventory that will endure beyond third-party cookie deprecation in Chrome

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire is proud to announce an expansion of its partnership with LiveRamp, to now bring Playwire’s publishers Google Display & Video 360’s PAIR. Display & Video 360’s Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) enables publishers and marketers to securely and privately reconcile first-party data for marketing use cases.

This step forward unlocks additional cookieless inventory that will endure beyond third-party cookie deprecation in Chrome, and more. With PAIR, publishers and advertisers can activate encrypted first-party information unique to their sites, via aggregation.

Leveraging a single deployment of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution, Playwire’s publishers can access not just LiveRamp’s privacy-centric identifier, RampID, but also Google Display & Video 360 via PAIR. We believe that PAIR will deliver better return on ad spend (ROAS) than cookie-based targeting, and a better consumer experience as well.

“As longtime partners of LiveRamp, we’re seeing the results of authenticated identity across our publishers, and working with them on the cutting edge of addressability,” said Nathan Thomas, SVP Data Sales at Playwire. “We’re continually helping our publishers to drive scale, and we anticipate that PAIR will unlock more audiences for more buyers, and further improve the monetization of our authenticated user base.”

“LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution is interoperable with the authenticated identity solutions that publishers will need in the post-signal loss future,” said Lucy Rogers, Senior Director, Channel Partner & Publisher Development, LiveRamp. “Whether it’s through PAIR, RampID, or any of the other identifiers Authenticated Traffic Solution enables, this partnership gives publishers the tools they need to better monetize their inventory, and build and plan far beyond third-party cookie deprecation and more.”

Marketers interested in buying Display & Video 360 inventory on Playwire’s publishers can do so using PAIR, today.

