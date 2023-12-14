Winners of 2023 ILO Global Media Competition on Labour Migration announced
The Competition aims to promote quality reporting on labour migration issues, including forced labour, because balanced and ethical reporting play an important role in addressing stereotypes and misconception, as well as highlighting the positive contribution migrant workers make in their origin and destination countries.
More than 400 entries from 85 countries were received and reviewed by an independent panel of five judges , using criteria including creativity, accuracy and balance, protection of migrants and positive portrayal of labour migration. The winning entries were selected from a shortlist of finalists, which the judges praised for the quality of the reporting. Prizes were awarded in two categories:
Professional category:
Student category:
- Vulnerability of Indonesian Fishing Boat Crew to Exploitation, Violence, and Discrimination as an Effect of Dualism in Licensing [unpublished], by Annisa Zulfalia Az Zahra and Almira Khairunnisa Suhendra
Every year the Competition receives ever more high-quality entries. These highlight the positive contributions of migrant workers to our societies but also the challenges faced by them, as we know that migrant workers are three times more at risk of falling into forced labour. This year's entries particularly highlight the importance of a safe and healthy working environment, which is now considered by the ILO a fundamental principle and right at work"Katerine Landuyt, Officer in Charge of the ILO’s Labour Migration Branch
The Competition contributes to some of the targets of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and the Global Compact for Refugees, which include improving working conditions for migrant workers and positively influencing public narratives on migration.
The Competition is organized in partnership with the International Trade Union Confederation, the International Organisation of Employers, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Federation of Journalists, Equal Times, Solidarity Centre, and Migrant Forum in Asia. The Competition is supported by the ‘Integrated Programme on Fair Recruitment – Phase III’ (FAIR III) and the Bridge Project.
