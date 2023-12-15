Student Clubs Summit to be Held at EMU

The Student Clubs Unit operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate is organizing the 'Student Clubs Summit '23' event for the Executive Board members of the Student Clubs.

The Student Clubs Summit, a first in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and EMU, will offer the 360 members of the active 45 student clubs at the university the opportunity to attend a series of presentations on Saturday, 16 December 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. During the summit, students will have the chance to watch seven different presentations by experienced guest speakers and academics in the fields of social entrepreneurship, civil society, communication, leadership, team management, and event management. The summit, supported by contributions of the EMU Faculty of Communication and the Faculty of Business and Economics as well as the Cyprus Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association (GİKAD), Te Media, Petek Patisserie, and Oza Coffee will commence with the opening speeches.

Following the opening speeches, the first 30-minute presentation will be delivered by Özlem Ratip, Executive Board Member of the Cyprus Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association, on 'Civil Society and Volunteering.' Subsequently, presentations will be given in succession by Prof. Dr. Anıl Kemal Kaya, Head of the Department of Public Relations and Advertising at the EMU Faculty of Communication, on 'Event Management'; Hüseyin Ekmekçi, General Director of Haber Kıbrıs and Journalist, on 'Effective Communication through Media'; Communication Expert Özdemir Tokel on 'Effective Communication'; Social Media Content Creator Mehmet Ekin Vaiz on 'Social Media Management'; Jülide Erdal Üngör, Senior HR Consultant and academic staff member at the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, on 'Leadership and Teamwork'; and Şevket Serkan Şen, Director of EMU TV and EMU Radio, and Visual Media Coordinator, on 'Sponsorship.'

In a statement from the EMU Student Clubs Unit, it was highlighted that throughout the 2023-2024 Academic Year, the Student Clubs, encompassing sports, academics, arts, and social issues, have been organizing various events for both club members and students, as well as for the community. The statement emphasized that students enhance their personal skills, develop their interests, gain experience in teamwork, and mobilize their surroundings in line with the goals of the clubs through the roles they undertake. Furthermore, it underscored that the Student Clubs, as a steppingstone into professional life, turn dreams into reality with the university's financial support and serve as milestones in students' careers