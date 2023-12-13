Slovenia at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit in India

SLOVENIA, December 13 - Slovenia joined the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member. The Partnership is based on the Canadian-French initiative within the G7, and is developing into a multilateral initiative for cooperation and policy coordination in the field of AI among like-minded partners at a global level. Its members also include the OECD, UNESCO and the EU. GPAI was launched on 15 June 2020 and is currently led by India.

In addition to government representatives, the Summit's 3,000 participants included experts from GPAI's multi-stakeholder expert groups, representatives from the AI industry, from start-ups to multinational companies, students of new technologies and academics. Several Slovenian experts were among the participating national experts: GPAI Working Group on Responsible AI (Prof. Dr Ivan Bratko, University of Ljubljana), GPAI Working Group on Innovation and Commercialisation (Dr. Marko Grobelnik, ICJ, and Prof. Dr Vili Podgorelec, University of Maribor) and GPAI Working Group on Data Governance (Dr Maja Bogataj Jančič). The Slovenian expert also very successfully co-chaired the Working Group on Data Governance. During the opening ceremony, the participants were addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting on 12 December 2023, Slovenia welcomed the selection of the proposed themes for 2025 for the future of GPAI (in particular climate change, global health and sustainable agriculture). It highlighted the role of AI in addressing climate issues and called on GPAI to promote sustainable practices. The issues of global health and sustainable agriculture were highlighted as vital. They also fit with the efforts envisaged by the Slovenian National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (NPUI). Slovenia has expertise in health research using AI and called on experts working within GPAI to give due attention to the development of a framework that will provide benefits for achieving global health.

In the area of sustainable agriculture, Slovenia believes that artificial intelligence is key to balancing food demand and environmental concerns. We therefore look forward to further progress in the GPAI working groups. On 12 December, Ambassador Rupel also participated in the side events on the safety of AI use and on "Artificial Intelligence in Global Health - the role of AI in the development of healthcare".

During the Ministerial Meeting on 13 December 2023, Slovenia welcomed the adoption of the Ministerial Declaration, which reinforces GPAI’s vital role in shaping the future of AI. The commitment to appoint top experts to work with GPAI strengthens the global impact of the Partnership, and the Declaration is in line with Slovenia's priorities in this area.

GPAI is irreplaceable in its role as a bridge between theory and practice in the field of AI. Slovenia called for the expansion of GPAI projects that focus on the challenges of the Global South and proactively address the digital divide with countries that do not yet have a cyberinfrastructure. By focusing on GPAI’s core mission, Slovenia is advocating for adherence to the OECD principles for ethical and trustworthy AI in practice. On 13 December, Ambassador Rupel also participated in a side event on accountability and oversight of data management and operationalisation of AI products.

Both days provided an opportunity to present Slovenia's AI-related efforts in the international environment, as foreseen in the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (NPUI). At the GPAI Summit, Slovenia, in cooperation with UNESCO, promoted and presented the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which it will host on 5–6 February 2024.