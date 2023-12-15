Submit Release
LouLou Santa Monica presents NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER PARTY

LouLou Santa monica

Loulou New Year's Dinner Party

Experience the "Joie de Vivre"”
— LouLou
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LouLou presents
The No.1 French dining venue in Santa Monica is inviting guests to party into the New Year with a fabulous party. Foodies, influencers, and lovers of France will be heading to LouLou for its New Year's Eve dinner. They will ring in 2024 with 2 prix fixe menus, 2 DJs, 2 Rooms, live saxophone, party favors, confetti storms, and its magical countdown.

Check for details here.

LouLou has successfully launched its winter menu. It includes the famous French dish, Haute Savoie Mountain, and The Raclette for 2!

The Menu features The Vegan Moussaka, Poulet Aux Morilles, Duck Parmentier, and prime Rib Eye Flambée. If you love salads, dive into the beet or seasonal endive salad. Homemade pasta, ranging from truffle, lobster, or pesto, offers a fusion of flavors and aromas. Loulou is also impressing guests with its three-day proof dough pizza creations from margaritas to truffles. Salivate over the mouthwatering French escargots, or why not order one of the best Caviars in the world, the famous Petrossian?

For lunch, dine on the Croque Madame, the Quiche, the famous Avocado Toast, or even the Loulou Burger! While LouLou cultivates Joie de vivre with an intimate atmosphere, Chef Suchy helps you celebrate life’s moments with meat or vegetarian dishes that evoke the French Mediterranean with locally sourced farm products.

Check for details here

SPECIAL EVENTS AND PRIVATE DINING

At LouLou, elevate memorable events into significant life milestones, whether it's a wedding, business event, signing ceremony, or a sparkling celebration of success. LouLou will ensure precious memories are made and cherished for years to come.​

“​Host Your Next Event With LouLou”

You are invited to Loulou's 360° Virtual Experience HERE
TOP WEEKLY EVENTS & NEW YEAR'S EVE:

Saturdays-Sunday’s now famous “Pardon my French” Brunch with a special Buffet includes a live Eggs, Omelet, and crêpes station, and a Happy Golden Hour menu including the classics.

NEW YEARS EVE DINNER PARTY | Check NYE Menu
Golden Hour | Every Monday-Friday from 3 pm-6 pm. Enjoy reduced prices on selected Original Cocktails such as Encore, Passion, Je T’aime - and a complimentary bite with your first order La Belle Vie! | Every Monday, enjoy La Belle Vie! 50% off French Wines and champagnes Champagne & Chocolate | Every Friday and Saturday night | Escape into our World for a Weekend of Bliss! DJs, Champagne, Chocolate, Full bar Pardon My French | Every Saturday & Sunday | The surprising Brunch with a special Buffet & Eggs and Crepes Station. DJs and live performances start at 11:30 am with a special buffet at $59 per guest. The buffet is $49 per guest for all parties booking a table before noon Menu

When:

LouLou is open 7 days a week with a continuous service:
Monday to Wednesday: 11.30 am-11 pm
Thursday to Saturday: 11.30 am-12:00 am
Sunday: 11.30 am-10 pm
Where: LouLou Rooftop-Restaurant-Lounge, 395 Santa Monica Place #300 Santa Monica, CA, 90401.

For more information, visit LouLou's website To make a reservation, click here. Special Events Brochure Visit the restaurant in 3D

Media contact:
Claire Arnaud Aubour | SpLAshPR Agency
Cell: (323) 877-8102 | claire@splashpragency.com

Loulou Restaurant is proudly represented by SpLAshPR Agency
1450 2nd Street, Suite 185 | Santa Monica, CA 90401
Office: (310) 526-0805
www.splashpragency.com

claire arnaud aubour
SpLAshPR Agency
+1 323-877-8102
Turn your New Year's Eve dinner into the best celebration and say goodbye to 2023 in style. 🍾 Ring in 2024 with 2 prix fixe menus

