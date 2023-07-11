Submit Release
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023
Representing LouLou Santa Monica Restaurant-Bar/Lounge-Rooftop
(323) 877-8102 | info@splashpragency.com

Media Alert
Special Event
On July 10th, 2023

July 14th, Come to the “Bal de Versailles“ and Celebrate LouLou’s First Anniversary!

What to expect: 

Come to the “Bal de Versailles“ and celebrate LouLou’s First Anniversary! 
“LouLou’s Royal Court” presents Red Carpet Entertainment with a Live performance from the French Singer Chloé Perrier and her band, DJs, Stilt walkers, Royal performers, Dancers, and much more…

Dress to impress the King! Chef Stanislav Suchy created a special celebration Prix-Fix* menu for the occasion.

When:

July 14th, 2023

The ceremony begins at 6 pm till…

Where: 

LouLou Rooftop-Restaurant-Lounge, 395 Santa Monica Place #300 Santa Monica, CA., 90401. Parking is located in the Santa Monica Mall, entrance on 2nd Street or Colorado Avenue, park on the third floor, and exit directly at Loulou’s location.)

Prix-fix* Menu: $75*

* Does not include tax, alcohol & Tips

Amuse bouche

Petrossian Royal Osetra Caviar with crème fraiche on potato blinis

Appetizer

Burgundy escargots, garlic anise butter, walnuts

or

Salmon tartare, avocado, salmon roe, crispy bread

Entrée

Duck à l’orange, haricot vert Almondine

or

Bouillabaisse

Dessert

Chocolate fondant with crème anglaise

or

Crème brulée

About Loulou:

Atop legendary Route 66 with an Ocean view, LouLou offers an intimate and refined dining experience that immediately transports guests to the sun-kissed shores of the French Riviera, with a 'soupçon of Cali living"! LouLou is a Bohemian Chic venue – operating as a Rooftop Restaurant, Lounge, or Meeting Place - wrapped around well-thought-out décor, delicate & natural materials, and greenery.  Chef Stanislav Suchy's legendary French-Mediterranean cuisine, with Californian flavors, is at its heart. At once, it is an intimate and upscale space to discover with friends and family or as a professional setting. In parallel, the restaurant offers festive evenings and brunches with talented & World famous DJs, various Artists handpicked music with an immersive and unique sound system to suit all occasions, and a very charming private room with a stunning view.

Loulou’s promises: At LouLou, we cultivate “Joie de vivre” and well-being. The atmosphere is intimate with subdued lighting. Chef Suchy places you firmly on the French Mediterranean to delight your taste buds with a menu prepared with locally sourced farm products. There is something for everyone! 

Reservations: 

Visit LouLou's website: www.loulousantamonica.com

Weekly events at LouLou:

Golden Hour | Every Monday to Friday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Enjoy reduced prices on a selection of Cocktails and a complimentary bite with your first order.

La Belle Vie! | Every Monday at Loulou, enjoy La Belle Vie! With 50% off on French Wines & Champagnes 

Mademoiselle | Thursday is the new Ladies Chic Night at LouLou. Free glass of Bubbly for all Ladies over 21+ Music by DJ ARA Starting at 6:30 pm…

Champagne & Chocolate | Every Friday and Saturday night | Escape into our World for a Weekend of Bliss! DJ’s, Champagne, Chocolate, Full bar

Pardon My French | Every Saturday & Sunday | The unexpected Brunch with a special Buffet & all-you-can-eat barbecue. DJs and live performances every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11:30 am with a special buffet at $59 per guest. The buffet will be offered at $49 per guest for all parties booking a table before 12:00 pm

LouLou is open 7 days a week with a continuous service:

Monday to Wednesday: 11:30 am - 11 pm

Thursday to Saturday: 11:30 am - 12:00 am…

Sunday: 11:30 am - 10 pm

Media contact: Claire Arnaud Aubour | SpLAshPR Agency

Cell: (323) 877-8102 | info@splashpragency.com
SPLASH.PR AGENCY Claire Arnaud-Aubour
SpLAshPR Agency
+1 323-877-8102
