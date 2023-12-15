Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,842 in the last 365 days.

CAAC delegation visited Macao

MACAU, December 15 - A delegation from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) called on the Macao aviation industry on 14 and 15 December 2023 for a two-day official visit to understand the post-pandemic recovery of Macao's aviation and the progress of the airport expansion projects.

The Chinese delegation was led by the CAAC Deputy Administrator, Mr. Cui XiaoFeng, and included the management personnel from the Department of International Affairs, the Department of Airport, and the Department of Personnel, Science & Technology and Education. On December 14, the delegation visited the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM), where they were briefed by the AACM President and the senior management on the post-pandemic recovery of Macao’s air transport market, the progress of the land reclamation project and the conceptual plan for the superstructure for expanding the Macau International Airport. Additionally, both parties exchanged views on the direction and prospects of integrating Macao's aviation into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The AACM also took the opportunity to express their wish to maintain close cooperation with the Mainland; both parties have therefore agreed to continue to strengthen interaction, communication, and exchanges between the two sides through visits, training programmes, and participation in international conferences and forums.

On 15 December 2023, the Chinese delegation paid visit to Air Macau Company Limited and CAM-Macau International Airport Company Limited where they listened to the business plan for Macao’s air route network expansion and the optimization of the airport infrastructure.

You just read:

CAAC delegation visited Macao

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more