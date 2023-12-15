CAAC delegation visited Macao

MACAU, December 15 - A delegation from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) called on the Macao aviation industry on 14 and 15 December 2023 for a two-day official visit to understand the post-pandemic recovery of Macao's aviation and the progress of the airport expansion projects.

The Chinese delegation was led by the CAAC Deputy Administrator, Mr. Cui XiaoFeng, and included the management personnel from the Department of International Affairs, the Department of Airport, and the Department of Personnel, Science & Technology and Education. On December 14, the delegation visited the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM), where they were briefed by the AACM President and the senior management on the post-pandemic recovery of Macao’s air transport market, the progress of the land reclamation project and the conceptual plan for the superstructure for expanding the Macau International Airport. Additionally, both parties exchanged views on the direction and prospects of integrating Macao's aviation into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The AACM also took the opportunity to express their wish to maintain close cooperation with the Mainland; both parties have therefore agreed to continue to strengthen interaction, communication, and exchanges between the two sides through visits, training programmes, and participation in international conferences and forums.

On 15 December 2023, the Chinese delegation paid visit to Air Macau Company Limited and CAM-Macau International Airport Company Limited where they listened to the business plan for Macao’s air route network expansion and the optimization of the airport infrastructure.