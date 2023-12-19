Brain Tumor Drugs Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 16.61% throughout the forecast period
The brain tumor drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the brain tumor drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% between 2021 and 2028.
The rising incidence of brain tumors is due to factors such as increased smoking prevalence, an older population, stress, and exposure to electromagnetic radiation, among others. Furthermore, increased R&D activity by firms to develop and launch new treatments, as well as government measures to provide a favourable environment for the approval of pharmaceuticals used to treat the illness, are a few drivers driving the worldwide brain tumour drugs market growth.
A brain tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue in which brain cells grow and replicate in an uncontrollable and fast manner. Brain tumors are classified into two types: primary and metastatic. Primary tumors are those that develop from brain tissues or the membranes that surround the brain. The majority of instances are of this kind of tumor. If left untreated, a brain tumor can be fatal, causing nausea, headache, loss of sensation, and other symptoms. The increased incidence of brain tumors globally, along with an ageing population, is likely to drive the brain tumor medicines market. Furthermore, different awareness initiatives encouraging individuals to seek treatment and research projects for improved treatment facilities are positively benefiting the brain tumor medicine market. Furthermore, greater exposure to radiation devices resulted in a spike in brain tumor instances, pushing the brain tumor drug market.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Stanford University announced a cooperation with The Invus Group to investigate therapies for glioblastoma in January 2023. This partnership intends to bridge the gap between scientific research and clinical treatment by creating a small molecule or protein drug prototype.
Based on therapy type the global brain tumor drugs market is divided into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Because of its accuracy and specificity in targeting cancer cells while limiting harm to healthy tissues, targeted therapy is witnessing significant growth in the worldwide brain tumor medications market. Targeted therapy, as compared to standard chemotherapy, concentrates on particular molecular and genetic properties of cancer cells, allowing for more effective and individualized treatment techniques. This method has yielded encouraging results in the treatment of brain tumors, leading to growing acceptance by healthcare professionals.
Based on indications the global brain tumor drugs market is divided into pituitary tumors, meningioma, glioblastoma, and others. The worldwide brain tumor medications market is seeing a significant rise in glioblastoma, a very aggressive and malignant type of brain tumor. This increase can be linked to several causes, including the rising global prevalence of glioblastoma cases, the scarcity of treatment choices for this especially difficult tumor type, and the urgent need for new effective therapeutic approaches. As pharmaceutical firms engage in new technology and customized medicine methods, there is an increasing emphasis on creating innovative medications especially targeted to battle glioblastoma, which is helping to drive market growth.
Based on distribution channels the global brain tumor drugs market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is likely to hold a major market share and is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The market for pharmaceuticals used to treat brain tumors is expanding among hospital pharmacists because these treatments need close monitoring and cautious administration, which is best done in a hospital setting. Hospitals can also assist patients with cost-sharing through health insurance. The rise of hospital pharmacies in the brain tumor medicine market is being driven by the combination of insurance backing and specialized treatment.
Based on Geography the North American region is likely to account for a sizable portion of the brain tumor medicines market. The large presence of the healthcare system in the US, which leads to a higher number of diagnoses, is one of the causes contributing to such a proportion. Furthermore, reimbursement policies and FDA approvals for brain tumor treatments are projected to increase the region's brain tumor medication market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global brain tumor drugs market, that have been covered are Bristol-Myers Squibb, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Y-mabs Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merck & Co, Bayer AG.
The market analytics report segments the brain tumor drugs market using the following criteria:
• BY THERAPY TYPE
o Targeted Therapy
o Chemotherapy
o Immunotherapy
o Others
• BY INDICATION
o Pituitary Tumors
o Meningioma
o Glioblastoma
o Others
• BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
• AstraZeneca
• Novartis AG
• Y-mabs Therapeutics
• Pfizer
• Merck & Co
• Bayer AG
