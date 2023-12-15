Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single “Silver Bells”

Dallas-based singer-songwriter Stephanie “Lady Redneck” Lee will release her festive single on December 15th, 2023.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to jingle all the way with the latest holiday release from Christian and country artist Stephanie “Lady Redneck” Lee. On December 15th, Lady Redneck will be dropping her Christmas single, “Silver Bells” to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Known for her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs, Lady Redneck is ready to spread some holiday cheer with her catchy new tune. The single will be available on all major music platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Originally from Blackfoot, Idaho, Lady Redneck grew up in a small town with a population of only 23. Her love for music was evident at a young age as she played in her family band, Dusty Boots, and sold over 40,000 CDs. Now based in Dallas, Texas, she is making a name for herself as a solo artist, earning the respect of both fans and critics.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6986Rh0FaWgxJkU2izUCbB

Lady Redneck’s music is inspired by her small-town roots and her faith. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories. With her unique sound and relatable lyrics, Lady Redneck has already captured the hearts of listeners worldwide. Her previous hits, “I Dented Your Truck” and “Pray for Peace” have topped international iTunes charts and have been streamed over 500K times on Spotify.

“Silver Bells” is the perfect addition to your holiday playlist with its uplifting message and country flair. Lady Redneck’s smooth vocals and catchy lyrics will have you singing along in no time. The song is sure to bring joy and festive spirit to all who listen.

Don’t miss out on Lady Redneck’s Christmas single, “Silver Bells,” dropping on December 15th. Follow her on social media for updates”

Websites:

http://www.ladyredneck.org

Ladyredneckmusic.com


Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single “Silver Bells”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single “Silver Bells”
US Veteran and “Gospel Outlaw” Jim Huddleston Releases Debut EP
Inspired By Kindness: Bill Abernathy Releases a Message Of Hope on Latest Single
View All Stories From This Author