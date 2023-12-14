Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,417 in the last 365 days.

Orphaned Black bear cub found along Salmon River Road will be rehabilitated

Idaho Fish and Game received reports of a small black bear cub hanging out along the Salmon River Road near Panther Creek for several days.  Because the cub was not hibernating with its mother implies that it was orphaned. 

Fish and Game quickly located and captured the cub, and because it had not been habituated to unnatural foods or human presence, it was transported to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in Idaho that specializes in black bears. 

“The cub was born around last February and likely would not survive the winter on its own,” said Dennis Newman, wildlife manager for Fish and Game.   

The cub will have a buddy, sharing an enclosure with another cub of similar age.  Both cubs will be cared for through the winter and be released into the wild next summer.   

Fish and Game would like to thank those who reported the cub.  As a reminder, when you find orphaned or injured wildlife, the best course of action for the animal is to leave it alone and contact your local Fish and Game office. 

You just read:

Orphaned Black bear cub found along Salmon River Road will be rehabilitated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more