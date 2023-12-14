October 6, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss the Strain Selection for the Influenza Virus Vaccines for the 2023 Southern Hemisphere Influenza Season.

September 22, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss the Biologics License Application # 125739 (BLA - 125739) from Rebiotix Inc. for a product, Rebyota (Fecal Microbiota, Live), with a requested indication to “reduce the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibiotic treatment for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.”

June 28, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss whether and how the SARS-CoV-2 strain composition of COVID-19 vaccines should be modified.

June 14-15, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss the following:

On June 14, 2022, under Topic 1, the committee will meet in open session to discuss amending the EUA of the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to include the administration of the primary series to children and adolescents 6 years through 17 years of age.

On June 15, 2022, under Topic II, the committee will meet in open session to discuss amending the EUA of the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to include the administration of the primary series to infants and children 6 months through 5 years of age, and also to discuss amending the EUA of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to include the administration of the primary series to infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age.

June 7, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request by Novavax for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

April 6, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and the process for COVID-19 vaccine strain selection to address current and emerging variants.

March 3, 2022

The Committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2022 – 2023 influenza season.

POSTPONED - February 15, 2022

The committee will meet in open session to discuss a request to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for administration to children 6 months through 4 years of age.