CBP officers apprehended a fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended a U.S. citizen wanted for sexual assault of a child.

“Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On December 12, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered 52-year-old Juan Quintero, as he arrived from Mexico. He was immediately secured after officers discovered Quintero was a possible match to an arrest warrant. During the secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Potter County Sheriff’s Office in Amarillo, Texas. Quintero faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Quintero was taken into custody by Hidalgo Police and transported to the county jail pending extradition to Amarillo, Texas.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

