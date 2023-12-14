Raleigh N.C.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Contact: Tammy Martin

Office: 984-292-3255

Cell: 984-480-6256

tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov

NC State Veterans Home Fayetteville Information

Previously Released:

Raleigh, N.C. - The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) has identified significant repair needs and structural deficiencies at the State Veteran Home Fayetteville (SVHF) located on the federal VA hospital campus. In response to these findings, the Department made the decision to close and replace the current facility and assist the 85 residents relocate to other State Veterans Homes or any facility of their choice.

The Department remains committed to serving the Fayetteville community with a State Veteran Home and plans to build a new facility in the area and an announcement will be made in the future. Currently the Fayetteville home remains open while residents transition to new homes.

Residents and their families had an opportunity to discuss and ask questions during an in-person meeting with NC DMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin on November 21st. Residents continue to receive the necessary collaborative treatment, from the Fayetteville Veterans Administration Hospital and the community. Each resident’s transition packet contains continuity of care, their choice of location , and transportation arrangements. The relocations are scheduled to be completed by February 1, 2024.

“With this facility approaching an untenable state, we are being proactive rather than reactive,” said LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. This decision was made with great consideration for the well-being of the residents, and their families.”

The current Veterans Home, located at 214 Cochran Avenue, has significant repair needs and structural deficiencies. There is no immediate solution or long-term fix. Given the structural deficiencies, the high cost of repairs, and natural topography issues, the Department decided to close and replace the facility. The estimated cost to make repairs is more than $20 Million compared to the approximately $27 Million it cost the state to build, in conjunction with Veterans Administration funding, the new State Veteran Home in Kernersville. The current SVHF home has double occupancy rooms, and the newer facilities have single occupancy rooms among many other amenities.

Update:

Relocation is underway, and many residents have already transferred. By Friday 12/15/23, 38% of residents will have transitioned from the State Veteran Home Fayetteville. All resident’s relocations are scheduled to be completed by February 1, 2024.

###