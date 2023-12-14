730th Composite Supply Company Returned from Kuwait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nearly 190 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 730th Composite Supply Company returned to Tennessee after a successful ten-month deployment overseas, Dec. 14.

The 730th, which is based in Memphis, is a quartermaster unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained in various logistics and supply specialties which sustain combat units with water, fuel, food, and supplies. The unit deployed to Kuwait this past February and sent teams to Jordan and various other countries in the Middle East to support other deployed military units. The unit also guarded the Port of Shuaiba just south of Kuwait City.

“It was a good deployment and we worked hard,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Hyde, current commander of the 730th Composite Supply Company. “But we are glad to be back in Tennessee and looking forward to being with our families for the holidays.”

The Soldiers arrived by aircraft at Nashville International Airport Thursday morning where they were greeted by National Guard leadership. They then traveled by bus to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site and were welcomed home by their families, friends, and fellow service members. After completing a short in-processing, the Guardsmen were released to return home.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished and how well the 730th represented our state and the Tennessee National Guard,” said Hyde.