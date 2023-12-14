Submit Release
Pali Highway Resurfacing Project nearing completion

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that Phase II of the Pali Highway Resurfacing Project is on track to be substantially completed by Friday, Dec. 15. Due to inclement weather, crews may need a few extra days to finish work after the holiday season.

Phase II of the Pali Highway Resurfacing project, from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street, concludes the final stage of the improvement project. Phase II involved the reconstruction of weakened pavement areas, asphalt paving work, removal of abandoned electrical systems, traffic signal upgrades, reconstruction of various sidewalk and curb locations, guardrail replacements, new signage, and striping.

Remaining work includes road striping and the installation of traffic counting systems and loop detectors. A final inspection of the project will happen in early January 2024, and if errors are found, punch list items will be scheduled accordingly.

HDOT appreciates the cooperation and support from the public as we continue with our initiative toward system preservation. For a weekly list of Oʻahu’s roadwork schedule, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

