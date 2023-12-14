‘Joy on Paper’ Puts a Spotlight on Books as Gifts and Stocking-Stuffers

When it comes to buying the right book as a gift, the “Joy on Paper” radio crew knows how to pick ’em. For details, visit https://radio-joyonpaper.com.

The reason for selecting these books is due to ... great topics and lessons for children...”
— Davon Miller
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the course of a year, the crew on the nationally syndicated radio show “Joy on Paper” interviews acres of authors and reviews bunches of books—little wonder, then, that they have a checklist (and they’re checking it twice) when it comes to which books make great gifts.

Let’s start with Patzi Gil, “Last of the Red Hot Book Lovers,” who is the host of “Joy on Paper.” (Links to the gift books listed here are available at https://radio-joyonpaper.com.)

“Always Ireland: An Insider's Tour of the Emerald Isle” by Jack Kavanagh. “There is a National Geographic book for everyone, but it’s the season for green, so I recommend ‘Always Ireland: An Insider's Tour of the Emerald Isle’ by Jack Kavanagh. It is a beautifully illustrated book with fascinating and heartwarming stories that will bring hours of joy. The perfect gift book.”

Veteran Book Buzz reviewer Rita Moreau offers up these for readers:

“Dead Coin” by Sheldon Siegel. “A peek into the world of crypto currency in Siegel’s beloved Mike Daley and Rosie Fernandez series. There are 15 books in the series, so they would keep you cozy through the winter.”

“The Christmas Club” by Barbara Hinske is a heart-warming Christmas story which celebrates the generosity of the human spirit. A perfect feel-good story for Christmas. It became a Hallmark Movie.

From Book Buzz reviewer Davon Miller, who said,” “The reason for selecting these books is due to them not only being great read-aloud fun but they also introduce great topics and lessons for children to learn about."

“The Truth About Mrs. Claus” by Meena Harris and illustrated by Keisha Morris. “Amalia the Elf loves everything about making teddy bears ... except the bear-making part.” From the New York Times best-selling author of “Ambitious Girl.”

“Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh!” written and illustrated by Mo Willems. “The Pigeon has made a list and checked it once. Can his holiday dream come true? Or will the Pigeon be left out in the cold?”

“The White Jaguar” by Uma Sofia Srivastava. The story of Nieve, a baby jaguar who has been rescued from the jungle after a fire. She has been separated from her parents and must begin a long journey home.

From Book Buzz reviewer Bria Burton:

“Operation Grendel” by Daniel Schwaubauer. “Military journalist Raymin Dahl thinks he's finally getting the story of a lifetime. But when his commanding officer is fatally wounded before the negotiations can begin, Dahl can no longer just report on the mission. He's ordered to complete it. Dahl may get the great war story he's dreamed of, but it could be his last.”

“The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira” by Lou Diamond Phillips. “Imagine the intrigue of Game of Thrones mixed with the star-crossed romance of Romeo and Juliet ... but in space! Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's famous fairy tale of the same name, ‘Soldier of Indira’ is perfect for fans of Dune, Aurora Rising, and Stardust.”

“Sacred Fire” by Karen Grunst. “Sacred Fire is the whirlwind first book in The Sacred Fire Saga YA fantasy series. If you like courageous characters, powerful destinies, and slow-burn romance, then you’ll love Karen Grunst’s sweeping epic.”

“Vigil: Knight in Cyber Armor” by Lewis Knight. “In a city where criminals rule ... one man will rise from the shadows to make a stand. ‘Knight in Cyber Armor’ is best described as a blend of Batman and Ironman with a dystopian twist.”

There you have it: A diverse list from the book lovers at “Joy on Paper” that's designed to make your merry holiday season a little merrier.

ABOUT: "Joy on Paper” (www.radio-joyonpaper.com) is a nationally syndicated program produced at WTAN 1340-AM in Clearwater, Florida. The show broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) on nearly 50 radio stations as well as online at www.TanTalk1340.com.

