Get hands-on prescribed fire experience at Jan. 6 MDC workshop

Body

MOUNTAN GROVE, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People wanting to learn how to use fire as a land management tool should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire workshop on Jan. 6. This hands-on demonstration burn will be from 9 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Wilbur Allen Memorial Conservation Area in Wright County. It’s important to note that at this program, participants will take part in an actual prescribed fire. In order to take part in this portion of the program, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

People can register for the Jan. 6 workshop at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196987

People will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate which they must bring to the Jan. 6 program. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

For the Jan. 6 part of this workshop, participants will gather at the parking lot on the Wilbur Allen Conservation Area. This parking lot is located on Radford Drive, approximately one mile west of Highway 95 and one mile north of the Wright County community of Manes.

At the program, MDC Private Land Conservationist Danita Rechkemmer will discuss how to execute a prescribed burn to accomplish land-management goals and, weather permitting, program participants will get hands-on experience by conducting a demonstration burn. Topics covered will include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

To get more information about this event, contact Rechkemmer at Danita.Rechkemmer@mdc.mo.gov.