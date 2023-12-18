HotelsByDay and Pullman Airport Miami Launch Innovative Daycation Experience in the Heart of Miami

Palm trees frame the grand entrance of Pullman Miami, basking in golden sunset hues.

Escape to a tropical haven at the Pullman Miami Airport - where luxury meets paradise.

HotelsByDay logo - Work.Stay.Play.

Lush palms flank a sparkling pool with a waterfall, overlooking a tranquil blue lake.

Dive into relaxation at the pool with breathtaking lake views and tropical vibes.

Bright guest room with twin beds, sleek décor, and a view overlooking serene waters.

Experience the chic comfort of the Pullman Miami Airport guest room, where style and serenity meet

Well-lit fitness center with modern equipment, large mirrors, and a view of the outdoors.

Stay fit on your daycation at the fitness center, your wellness hub while away from home.

HotelsByDay partners with Pullman Miami Airport, combining style, art, and convenience. Enjoy day use bookings and unique amenities in Miami’s heart.

We're having fun at HotelsByDay, partnering with Pullman Miami to offer guests innovative, flexible day use stays and superior, elegant amenities.”
— Yannis Moati, CEO & Founder of HotelsByDay
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the leading provider of day use and hourly hotel bookings, announces a strategic partnership with Pullman Miami Airport, a leader in cosmopolitan hospitality. This collaboration introduces a novel way to experience contemporary Miami through short, flexible stays, blending style and design.

"We're having fun innovating at HotelsByDay, and our partnership with Pullman Miami Airport perfectly encapsulates this spirit," remarks Yannis Moati, CEO & Founder of HotelsByDay. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to flexible, convenient solutions for our guests, offering them access to the exceptional amenities and contemporary elegance of Pullman Miami Airport."

Only minutes from the airport and major Miami attractions like Brickell City Centre and Miami Beach, the hotel merges convenience with luxury. The hotel's commitment to design and modern amenities, including an outdoor pool, business center, and Tavolo Restaurant, caters to business and leisure needs.

The collaboration enriches HotelsByDay's portfolio, allowing guests to book rooms for day use or hourly stays, ideal for transient travelers or locals seeking a brief respite. Pullman Miami Airport's extensive meeting and event space complements this offering, making it a prime choice for various events.

MasterKey Loyalty Program:

HotelsByDay offers a complimentary MasterKey loyalty program sign-up with each booking at the Pullman Miami Airport, granting guests the chance to earn loyalty points redeemable for future stays and offering benefits for repeat visits.

About HotelsByDay:

HotelsByDay is a leading provider of day use and hourly hotel bookings, offering users a unique and flexible way to experience the comfort and convenience of a hotel room. With a user-friendly platform and a wide range of options in cities worldwide, HotelsByDay ensures flexibility and value for its users.

About Pullman Miami Airport:

Pullman Miami Airport, a Pullman Hotels and Resorts member, offers a blend of Miami's vibrant culture and luxury, featuring amenities catering to business and leisure travelers.

For more information or to book a daycation retreat at the Pullman Miami Airport, visit HotelsByDay.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

A Luxury Day Stay Experience in Miami

You just read:

HotelsByDay and Pullman Airport Miami Launch Innovative Daycation Experience in the Heart of Miami

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
Company/Organization
Hotels By Day LLC
64 Beaver street - Ste 514
New York, New York, 10004
United States
+1 415-937-6656
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

flexible hotel room bookings

More From This Author
HotelsByDay and Pullman Airport Miami Launch Innovative Daycation Experience in the Heart of Miami
HotelsByDay Welcomes InterContinental New Orleans: A Daycation Experience in the Big Easy
HotelsByDay Rolls Out 'Holiday Oasis' Giveaway – A Cheerful Retreat for the Holiday Season
View All Stories From This Author