Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dyrupeg, pegfilgrastim, Status: Withdrawn application

The active substance in Dyrupeg and Neulasta, pegfilgrastim, consists of filgrastim, which is very similar to a human protein called granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G?CSF). Filgrastim works by encouraging the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells, increasing white blood cell counts and so treating neutropenia and helping the body fight infection.

Filgrastim has been available in other medicines in the European Union for a number of years. In Dyrupeg and Neulasta, filgrastim has been ‘pegylated’ (attached to a chemical called polyethylene glycol). This slows down the removal of filgrastim from the body, allowing the medicine to be given less often.