TV Host & Hollywood Christmas Parade Producer Laura McKenzie Stanton visits with J-Man on Weed And Whiskey News

Emmy-nominated TV personality Laura McKenzie Stanton shares stories from her Travel Show and the upcoming Hollywood Christmas Parade airing on Friday 12/15/23DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer, producer, and Emmy-nominated TV personality Laura McKenzie Stanton took viewers behind the scenes of her award-winning show Laura McKenzie’s Traveler, and how it’s evolved her passion for giving back, in a recent episode of Weed And Whiskey News.
A multi-hyphenate of Hollywood—reporter, writer, executive producer, and serial television host—McKenzie got her first taste of life on the road as a singer in an internationally touring band. While she continues to feed her musical side with events like David Fishof’s Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, she explored unknown territory earlier this fall at the inaugural Comedy Fantasy Camp, Fishof’s latest weekend workshop for aspiring entertainers.
It was here that she connected with W&W News host, Jerry “J-Man” Joyner.
“My plan was to attend as a writer [to] listen to the lectures and seminars, and get ideas for marketing,” said McKenzie, who did perform a stand-up comedy bit on the last day of camp. “It was challenging, but in retrospect, I’m glad I did it!”
With nearly 200 episodes of Traveler under her belt, McKenzie shared how the show has begun to integrate modern technologies like drone cameras and AI into its production. She also discussed how its focus on “volun-tourism” led her to larger philanthropic endeavors, like the Hollywood Christmas Parade benefitting Marine Toys For Tots.
Co-hosted by Laura McKenzie Stanton along with Erik Estrada, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, the 91st annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PST on The CW Network, and will be available to stream Dec. 16.
About Weed And Whiskey TV, Home of W&W News
Weed And Whiskey TV is an on-demand TV network channel featuring “highly”entertaining cannabis and spirit-friendly programming, including W&W News. The network’s original, short-form content averages about 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, and is available on most streaming devices. Discover curated music concerts, feature films, shows, holiday specials and more on Weed And Whiskey TV. Roll one up, take a sip, and enjoy TV with a twist.
Weed And Whiskey News is a short-format news show and podcast. With bite-sized content covering cannabis and spirits education—from legislation, technology and medical advancements to up-and-coming brands and industry updates—W&W News blends news and lifestyle content with comedy, music, and entertainment.
About Jerry “J-Man” Joyner
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner is the founder of the Weed And Whiskey TV channel and host of the Weed And Whiskey News show and podcast. An outspoken advocate and expert of the cannabis industry, Joyner (who was actually born on 4/20) has been partaking for half a century and is a frequent guest of talk radio shows throughout the U.S. Visit the official J-Man website to learn more about J-Man or contact him for speaking engagements.
