More Growth as Sugar Waxing Franchise, Sugar Sugar™ Lands in Arizona's East Valley

Aimee Blake, Founder of Sugar Sugar with a Client at the Chandler Location Jessica Keller's franchise is on the corner of Ocotillo and Rittenhouse in Queen Creek, AZ East Valley Sugarist performs Comfort Sugaring™ on a client

Corporate and Franchise Locations Turn-up The Energy In One Of The Fastest Growing Areas of the U.S.

PHOENIX , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the franchising innovator in sugaring hair removal (sugar waxing) and natural beauty, continues its impressive drive throughout the US. The company started and is head-quartered in Arizona, so the growth is a natural progression of its exciting push.

Typically, Sugar Sugar identifies its territory in medium to upper class demographics and continues to land great locations in these neighborhoods. These newest developments include an additional corporate location in Chandler Arizona, and the company's first franchise location to open in Queen Creek Arizona.

The company started franchising in 2019 and has built a quick and fervent national following because of its client forward, flirty but respectful vibe.

“Arizona welcomed us with open arms 11 years ago, " said Aimee Blake, Sugar Sugar Founder. “It's where we live and where our business is located. We have perfected our systems by listening to our clients and building a business they can be passionate about.”

Sugar Sugar has built a strong national reputation by providing customer-first service and experience. The brand was built to fill a niche and expand upon what Sugar Sugar saw as an industry void.

“As a client, I wasn't receiving the type of service and experience I hoped for from my waxing appointment, " Blake continued. “And I felt estheticians weren't providing the type of services they hoped to deliver. I knew clients wanted a clean, almost painless, service with consistent, friendly, but most important, smart service. We've grown from client feedback layered with experience.”

Along with the corporate location in Chandler, East Valley area residents can enjoy the Sugar Sugar experience at the Queen Creek franchise location. Franchisee Jessica Keller fell in love with the brand at first sight.

“After years being a busy stay-at-home mom and watching my husband run his own business I decided it was my time, " said Keller. After a quick search, a few phone calls and learning all about Sugar Sugar and their natural/organic services and products, I fell in love! I knew Queen Creek was a perfect fit for what we do. As residents ourselves, we're so happy to be growing locally within this burgeoning community.”

Sugar Sugar plans on continuing to build a successful culture for the working woman and man. The plan was built on hard work and humility. And that is still where everyone associated with the brand comes from.

“For us it’s about opening and growing thriving businesses.” Blake says, “To do this, we need to pay attention to the client experience, every darn time. As we bring our solutions into new markets, and further develop established territories, we are confident we will continue to deliver the optimal experience with the help of qualified franchise owners.”

These locations will also serve South Mesa and Gilbert. There are additional plans for unique locations in both.