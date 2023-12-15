FUCHS ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 Coolant Acquires Airbus Approval

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000, a water-miscible coolant from FUCHS, recently received approval from Airbus in the latest version of the Airbus Process Specification: AIPS00-00-010

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000, a water-miscible coolant from FUCHS, recently received the latest Airbus Process Specification: AIPS00-00-010.

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 represents a technological advancement in the field of aerospace manufacturing. Its unique formulation exceeds the stringent performance and environmental standards set by Airbus.” — Allison Dreznes, Product Manager, Metal Cutting, at FUCHS Lubricants Co.

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000, a water-miscible coolant from FUCHS, recently received approval from Airbus in the latest version of the Airbus Process Specification: AIPS00-00-010 "List of authorized Cutting fluids for drilling and machining operations.” FUCHS is the world’s largest independent lubrication solutions provider with longstanding experience in the aerospace industry.

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 is a high-quality, boron-free, water-miscible cutting fluid with special quality characteristics for high-performance metal machining, especially in aerospace, medical, semiconductor technology, and many other industrial applications. “ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 represents a significant technological advancement in the field of aerospace manufacturing. Its unique formulation not only meets but exceeds the stringent performance and environmental standards set by Airbus,” remarked Allison Dreznes, Product Manager, Metal Cutting, at FUCHS Lubricants Co. “This approval follows rigorous testing to ensure the fluid's compatibility with Airbus's diverse range of substrates, applications and manufacturing requirements.”

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 is a multifunctional high-performance product for drilling, turning, milling, threading, and grinding titanium and nickel-based alloys, as well as aluminum, stainless steel, and steel. The use of special additives allows for the machining of critical aluminum alloys without staining.

This coolant offers high metal removal rates, excellent wetting and rinsing proper-ties, extended tool life, low foam, and targeted heat dissipation. ECOCOOL 1000 is a safe, sustainable coolant solution that can come in contact with skin and is free of formaldehyde, boron, MEA, TEA, and silicon. These fluids are exceptionally durable and economical in consumption which reduces operating, maintenance, and disposal costs. “In line with FUCHS Lubricants' commitment to sustainability and safety, this new metal working fluid is formulated to be low in harmful chemicals, reducing the ecological footprint and enhancing the safety of the workforce. It's a testament to the company's dedication to developing products that are not only effective but also responsible,” said Dreznes.

ECOCOOL GLOBAL 1000 can be purchased directly from FUCHS.